US revealed true face by nuclear bombing of Japan in 1945 - Medvedev

YUZHNO-SAKHALINSK, September 3. /TASS/. The use of the nuclear weapons against Japan in 1945 without the military need revealed the true face of the United States, Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev said at the event on the occasion of the Victory Day over militaristic Japan and the end of World War II, celebrated on September 3.

"Exactly at that time [at the end of World War II - TASS] the United States, whom we considered to be our allies at that time, showed their true face. In August 1945, the US troops dropped nuclear bombs on Japanese cities of Hiroshima and Nagasaki. It is known that there was no military sense to do that. The US just wanted to demonstrate its imperial ambitions and brutal force," Medvedev said.

"The US is also ready to act now exactly in the same way, when they are waging hybrid wards by hands of their dependents on all continents of the world, including in Ukraine," the official noted.

Militaristic Japan remained a source of military threat after the capitulation of the Nazi Germany in May 1945 and the Soviet Union started performing obligations set in documents of the Yalta Conference, and "the Imperial Army faced the quick and fameless end in the Far East" as a result," Medvedev said.