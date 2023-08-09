Japanese PM covering up for US as perpetrator of Hiroshima, Nagasaki bombings — diplomat

MOSCOW, August 9. /TASS/. The Japanese government under Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is covering up for the US as the perpetrator of the nuclear bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki in August 1945, Alexey Zaitsev, deputy director of the Information and Press Department of the Russian Foreign Ministry, said at a briefing.

"The administration led by Prime Minister Kishida is yet again covering up the US’ role as the mastermind and perpetrator of this inhuman act that lacked any military justification," the diplomat stressed in commenting on the matter.

Zaitsev noted that Tokyo continues to "fling around contrived accusations of Russia’s nuclear blackmail, futilely attempting to hide its cowardice and servility with regard to Washington by referring to the situation in Ukraine, which is completely unrelated to the tragedies in Hiroshima and Nagasaki."

"Such hypocrisy and opportunistic attitude toward the history of the Second World War, unfortunately, has become a calling card of sorts for official Tokyo, which is beset by revanchist reveries, following a path of forced stocktaking and ready to bury in oblivion the true cause of the deaths of hundreds of thousands of their compatriots in 1945," the diplomat concluded.