MOSCOW, August 7. /TASS/. Russia’s battle group East has wiped out a temporary deployment site of Ukrainian militants in the Ugledar district, manpower in the Uglesborochnaya district and a drone command center, the group’s spokesman Oleg Chekhov has said.

"Howitzer artillery destroyed the militants’ temporary deployment site in the area of Ugledar, the nationalists’ manpower in the area of Uglesborochnaya, a mortar crew east of Urozhaynoye, and a drone command center east of Makarovka," Chekhov said in a video uploaded to the Russian Defense Ministry's Telegram channel.

The forward units of the battle group East, supported by artillery, have been delivering pre-emptive fire strikes on the enemy.

"Artillery fire has destroyed a pickup truck with nationalists near Novomikhailovka, a mortar crew and a group of militants north of Nikolskoye. <...> An M777 howitzer west of Neskuchnoye was destroyed with a Lancet loitering munition," Chekhov added.

He specified that Russian aircraft hit the sites of temporary deployment, as well as the Ukrainian army’s manpower and equipment in the areas of Staromayorskoye, Makarovka and Priyutnoye.

"The crew of an anti-aircraft missile system Tor shot down Ukraine’s unmanned aerial vehicle Leleka," he said.