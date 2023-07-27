Russia poised to help African nations in adopting advanced agricultural technology — Putin

ST. PETERSBURG, July 27. /TASS/. Russia stands ready to offer assistance to African nations in adopting cutting-edge agricultural technology, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at the plenary session of the Russia-Africa Economic and Humanitarian Forum.

"Yesterday, my counterparts and I talked about this during a bilateral meeting. And my African counterparts told me about this. They said, ‘We can produce food. We need technology and support to do so.’ For its part, Russia is ready to share its expertise in the field of agricultural production with African countries and to help them introduce the most advanced technology," the Russian president said.

The second Russia-Africa summit, as well as an economic and humanitarian forum, all organized by the Roscongress Foundation, are taking place in St. Petersburg on July 27-28. Similar to the first such summit in 2019, the event is being held under the rubric "For Peace, Security, and Development."