Russia ready to send grain to African countries in need for free — Putin

ST. PETERSBURG, July 27. /TASS/. Russia is ready to supply the neediest African countries with grain at no cost at all, Russian President Vladimir Putin told a plenary meeting of the Russia-Africa Economic and Humanitarian Forum.

"I have already said that our country can replace Ukrainian grain both on a commercial [basis] and as grant aid to the neediest African countries, the more so since we expect another record harvest this year," Putin reiterated.

Putin presented a list of potential recipients of free Russian grain in Africa in the next few months. "In the next three to four months, we will be ready to send 25,000 to 50,000 metric tons of grain for free [individually] to each of Burkina Faso, Zimbabwe, Mali, Somali, the Central African Republic and Eritrea. We will also deliver this product to consumers free of charge," the Russian leader concluded.