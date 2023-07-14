Ukrainian troops fire on refugees trying to leave Ugledar — adviser to DPR head

DONETSK, July 14. /TASS/. A group of refugees trying to flee the Ugledar area in their car along its only unmined road came under shelling by Ukrainian troops, Yan Gagin, adviser to the acting head of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), told TASS on Friday.

"As is typical of Ukrainian troops, they opened fire on refugees trying to leave the vicinity of Ugledar in their car. The people were driving to other settlements in the DPR," he said, adding that white cloth was tied to the car’s mirrors.

According to Gagin, the incident took place on July 12 and was recorded by a Russian drone.