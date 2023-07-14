Russian forces wipe out Ukrainian army's fuel base in Zaporozhye area over past day

MOSCOW, July 14. /TASS/. Russian forces destroyed the Ukrainian army’s fuel depot in the Zaporozhye area over the past day in the special military operation in Ukraine, Defense Ministry Spokesman Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkov reported on Friday.

"In the area of the settlement of Uspenovka in the Zaporozhye Region, a depot storing fuel for military hardware of the Ukrainian army’s 36th marine infantry brigade was destroyed. In areas near the settlements of Predtechino and Aleksandro-Shultino in the Donetsk People’s Republic and the town of Orekhov in the Zaporozhye Region, three command posts of the Ukrainian army’s 22nd, 28th and 65th mechanized brigades were eliminated," the spokesman said.

During the last 24-hour period, operational/tactical and army aircraft, missile troops and artillery of the Russian groupings of forces struck 89 Ukrainian artillery units at firing positions, manpower and military hardware in 112 areas, the general reported.