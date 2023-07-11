Kiev loses over 200 troops, five Leopard tanks in Zaporozhye area over past day

MOSCOW, July 11. /TASS/. The Ukrainian military lost over 200 troops and more than 20 pieces of heavy armor, including five Leopard tanks and eight Bradley infantry fighting vehicles in the Zaporozhye area over the past day, commander of the Russian army’s Storm Z battalion with the call sign Ali told TASS on Tuesday.

"The Ukrainian army sustained heavy losses in the Orekhov-Rabotino direction in the Zaporozhye Region as a result of operations by Russian forces. Our guys destroyed over 200 Ukrainian personnel, eight Bradley infantry fighting vehicles, ten T-62 tanks and five Leopard tanks," he said.

About 1,000 Ukrainian soldiers were wounded in the battles, he added.

"Currently, they [Ukrainian troops] retreated towards Orekhov and Malaya Tokmachka," he added.