Russian forces hit three Ukrainian strongholds, troop camp with Solntsepyok flamethrowers

MOSCOW, July 11. /TASS/. Russian forces hit three enemy strongholds and a troop encampment in the Svatovo and Krasny Liman areas firing Solntsepyok ("Blazing Sun") heavy flamethrowers, Battlegroup Center Spokesman Alexander Savchuk told TASS.

"Artillery units of Battlegroup Center hit troops and equipment of the 66th and 63rd mechanized brigades of the Ukrainian armed forces in the Svatovo and Krasny Liman areas," he said. "Solntsepyok heavy flamethrower systems hit three strongholds and an enemy troop encampment," Savchuk added.

According to the spokesman, two armored combat vehicles, an infantry fighting vehicle and a pickup truck were destroyed.