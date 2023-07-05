Russia’s air strike wipes out Ukrainian troops under Antonovka Bridge in Kherson area

GENICHESK, July 5. /TASS/. Russia’s air strike destroyed amassed Ukrainian manpower and an ammunition supply point on the northern outskirts of Antonovsky Island in the Kherson Region in the special military operation in Ukraine, a spokesman for the regional emergency services reported on Wednesday.

"At 2:30 p.m. on July 4, an air strike was delivered against the amassed manpower of the 131st separate reconnaissance battalion from the Ukrainian army’s 124th separate territorial defense brigade and an enemy ammunition supply point on the northern outskirts of Antonovsky Island. The goals were destroyed," the spokesman said.

Russia’s July 4 strike near Antonovka under the Antonovka Bridge on the right bank of the Dnieper River destroyed a command post of the same Ukrainian army brigade, an enemy troop cluster and special equipment, the spokesman said.