Draft statement condemning insulting of Muslims in Sweden introduced to State Duma

MOSCOW, June 28. /TASS/. A draft State Duma statement condemning the actions of Swedish authorities who allowed the burning of the Quran during the Islamic holiday of Eid al-Adha has been introduced to the parliament, according to the Duma database.

Previously, Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin proposed to prepare such document.

On June 28, the public burning of the Quran took place in downtown Stockholm. A 37-year-old immigrant from Iraq Salwan Momika, who was previously denied permission for such public display, tore pages from the Islamic holy scripture and set it on fire. Before burning it, he put bacon on his copy of the book - a particularly insulting gesture for the believers.