Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince expresses support over June 24 events in phone call with Putin

MOSCOW, June 27. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud have had a telephone conversation, the Kremlin’s press service said in a statement on Tuesday.

"Due to the events in Russia on June 24 Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud expressed support for measures to protect the constitutional order, life and security of citizens taken by the Russian leadership," the statement reads.

On the evening of June 23, Yevgeny Prigozhin, founder of the Wagner Private Military Company (PMC), alleged on his Telegram channel that Wagner units were attacked, accusing Russia’s top brass of complicity in the situation. The Defense Ministry in turn termed the information as fake. PMC units, supported by Prigozhin, headed for Rostov-on-Don and then toward Moscow. The FSB opened a criminal case concerning a call for armed insurrection. Russian President Vladimir Putin called Wagner’s actions a betrayal in a televised address. Later, by agreement with Putin, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko held talks with Prigozhin, following which the Wagner fighters stood down and retreated to their base camp. The FSB (Federal Security Service) public relations center said on Tuesday that the investigation had been closed.