114,000 new servicemen, 246 destoyed tanks — Shoigu on special op progress

MOSCOW, June 22. /TASS/. Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu briefed Russian President Vladimir Putin on the progress of the special military operation at a meeting with members of the Security Council.

He spoke about the number of people who have signed contracts with the Russian Defense Ministry, the number of volunteers, and also announced the figures of destroyed Ukrainian equipment.

TASS has summarized the minister's main statements.

Ukrainian counteroffensive

- The Ukrainian military suffered significant losses over the last 16 days of combat operations, "the enemy has reduced its activity, is currently regrouping."

- "The enemy still has the strength to carry out further offensive actions, despite the heavy losses in both equipment and personnel."

- Russian servicemen are preparing for the Ukrainian attacks, "preparations are underway for further offensive actions, including those on our part."

Replenishment of Russian military

- Every day, an average of 1,336 servicemen sign contracts to serve in the Russian armed forces, the army receives "in fact, <...> a regiment every day."

Formation of reserves

- The Russian armed forces are actively forming reserves, both in equipment and personnel. "As of today, 114,000 people have been enlisted under direct contracts, plus another 52,000 are volunteers."

- The formation of the Russian military reserves as part of a separate army will be completed by the end of June, "five tank regiments for the first and twentieth armies."

- The formation of a separate army corps will be completed soon, "five regiments have already been staffed by more than 60%."

Ukrainian equipment

- The number of foreign-made weapons delivered to Ukraine will not significantly affect combat operations, "especially considering the fact that the overwhelming majority of the vehicles are of the previous generation". The Defense Ministry does not see "any threats here."

- The Russian armed forces destroyed 246 Ukrainian tanks, including 13 Western tanks. "A total of 81 tanks were supplied by the West, of which 13 were incapacitated."

- "Of the Western-made armored fighting vehicles, 59 were disabled. Of the 109 Bradley fighting vehicles supplied to Kiev by the West, 18 were knocked out of action.".