Russia warns US against sending NATO troops to Ukraine, says senior diplomat

MOSCOW, June 22. /TASS/. Moscow cautions the United States against making any more mistakes in Ukraine that could lead to dangerous circumstances, including sending NATO troops there, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told RT on Thursday.

"We strongly urge Washington against going down this futile path and making any mistakes carrying dangerous consequences. There should be no NATO troops in Ukraine," he pointed out.

According to Ryabkov, Russia is cautioning the US due to the fact that it has a leading position in NATO.