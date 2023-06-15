Scholz, Macron spoke about possible talks with Putin hypothetically, says Kremlin

MOSCOW, June 15. /TASS/. The words of German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and French President Emmanuel Macron about wanting to talk with Russian President Vladimir Putin are rather hypothetical, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"Both Mr. Scholz and Mr. Macron - they have repeatedly said this and, of course, we are talking about a rather hypothetical intention," he said in an interview with the "Moscow.Kremlin.Putin" television program, according to an excerpt posted Thursday on journalist Pavel Zarubin's Telegram channel.

The Kremlin spokesman pointed out that "communicating with each other no matter what is an absolutely normal feature of international relations." "Even in the most difficult times, communication between heads of state is a normal thing," he explained.

However, according to Peskov, it would be good if such communication took place between the leaders of the countries. "Perhaps, at least for a second, it would allow Berlin to take off the blinkers that prevent it from soberly assessing the situation," the spokesman noted.

Earlier, Peskov told TASS that Putin's conversation with the German Chancellor was not yet on the Russian president's schedule.

The Russian president and the German chancellor have communicated by phone 11 times since the beginning of the special military operation, including three times in a trilateral format with the French president Emmanuel Macron. Most of these contacts took place last spring. Putin and Scholz last spoke by phone on December 2, 2022. The last face-to-face meeting between the leaders took place in the Kremlin on February 15, 2022.