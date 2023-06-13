DONETSK, June 13. /TASS/. Ukrainian forces left dozens of booby-trapped bodies along the Ugledar frontline, a Russian soldier with the call sign "Pedagog" told TASS.

"They left behind numerous bodies; there are dozens of them. They were left booby-trapped. In some cases, the explosives go off, leaving nothing left of them to bury. Why do they booby-trap their own dead? This is depraved," the soldier said, when asked about the aftermath of the recent fighting in the Ugledar area.

He clarified that the bulk of dead Ukrainian fighters remained where they fell on the frontline as the Ukrainian armed forces were reluctant to retrieve them.

The Russian Defense Ministry said earlier that the troops and equipment of the Ukrainian armed forces’ First Separate Presidential Brigade, 128th Territorial Defense Brigade, 31st Mechanized Brigade and First Tank Brigade had been hit near the villages of Prechistovka, Velikaya Novosyolka and Neskuchnoye, Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), on June 12. In addition, Russian forces repelled three Ukrainian attacks from the direction of Velikaya Novosyolka, using artillery and heavy flamethrowers. According to the Defense Ministry, Ukraine lost over 100 troops and five pieces of equipment.