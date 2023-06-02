Ukrainian army shells Donetsk with Smerch MLRS rockets with cluster warheads June 2

DONETSK, June 2. /TASS/. One of the Ukrainian army’s bombardments of Donetsk on Friday was carried out with Smerch MLRS rockets armed with cluster warheads, the DPR’s office at the Joint Center for the Control and Coordination of issues related to Ukraine’s war crimes has said.

"The enemy conducted fire from positions located near Alexeyevo-Druzhkovka with BM-30 Smerch MLRS using 9M55K missiles with 9H139 cluster warheads containing 9H235 fragmentation submunitions," the statement said.

On Friday, the Ukrainian army shelled Donetsk five times with MLRS, firing 80 rockets. Also, since the beginning of the day, more than 120 artillery shells have been fired at the city. More than 40 shells were fired at Gorlovka, 21 shells and ten MLRS rockets at Golmovsky, and 14 shells and MLRS 20 rockets at Makeyevka.