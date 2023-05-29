Ukraine’s military makes no attempt to recapture Artyomovsk, says DPR official

MOSCOW, May 29. /TASS/. Ukrainian troops are making no attempt to recapture Artyomovsk (called Bakhmut by Ukraine) but keep shelling the city’s western outskirts, Yan Gagin, adviser to the acting DPR (Donetsk People’s Republic) head, said on Monday.

"The Ukrainian military is presently at a fairly considerable distance from the city and continues attempts to attack it by artillery. That is, they are not attempting to enter or recapture the city. To my mind, they will fail, if they make such an attempt. But they continue bombardments of the city’s western outskirts," he said in a live broadcast on the Rossiya-1 television channel.

Artyomovsk is located in the north of the Donetsk People’s Republic and was a major transportation hub for the Ukrainian army’s supplies in Donbass and a powerful stronghold. The battles for the city began on August 1, 2022 and became some of the most large-scale combats in the liberation of Donbass since 2014. The city was home to some 72,000 people before the fighting began. Russian forces completed the liberation of Artyomovsk on May 20, 2023.