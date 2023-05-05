Wagner fighters to hand over positions in Artyomovsk to Russian troops on May 10

MOSCOW, May 5. /TASS/. Fighters of Russia’s Wagner private military company (PMC) will hand over their positions in Artyomovsk (called Bakhmut by Ukraine) to Russian troops on May 10 to preserve personnel and get a rest in the rear, Wagner founder Yevgeny Prigozhin said in a video uploaded on his press office’s Telegram channel on Friday.

"From May 10, 2023, we are leaving the settlement of Bakhmut," he said.

Wagner fighters will remain at their positions in Artyomovsk until May 9 and will then "leave for rear camps," to "lick wounds" there, he added.

"I request the chief of the General Staff to sign a combat order for the Wagner PMC to hand over the positions in the settlement of Bakhmut to Defense Ministry troops," the video address says.

Prigozhin also asserted that Wagner fighters experienced a shortage of ammunition.

"Due to the shortage of ammunition, our losses are growing exponentially with every passing day," the video says.