MOSCOW, May 2. /TASS/. Wagner PMC founder Yevgeny Prigozhin promised to keep working on elimination of Ukrainian territorial defense commander Igor Tansyura.

"Ukrainian armed forces spokesman Denis Zelinsky debunked Tansyura’s demise. Well, we’ll keep working," Prigozhin said, according to his press office’s Telegram channel.

Previously, Prigozhin announced that Russian forces destroyed an armored car with Tansyura presumably inside.