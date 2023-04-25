Russia-China ties have brilliant future, Medvedev asserts

MOSCOW, April 25. /TASS/. Relations between Russia and China are mutually beneficial and have a brilliant future, Deputy Chairman of Russia’s Security Council Dmitry Medvedev said on Tuesday.

"We have friendly, special relations with China, as they say, the relations of a strategic partnership. So I am confident that our ties with China have a brilliant future," Medvedev said speaking before the participants of the Znanie (Knowledge) educational marathon, adding that these relations were mutually beneficial.

When asked to comment on remarks by Chinese leader Xi Jinping that changes, not seen in 100 years, are currently underway in the world, Medvedev called him a wise man one cannot help but agree with. The deputy chairman of the Security Council also noted that Xi Jinping’s first visit following his re-election was to Russia, "even though they were trying to talk him out of it, despite the processes underway in the world, despite the attempts to influence China’s leadership." "He consistently implemented what was agreed upon. This means that a new page was turned in global and our bilateral relations," he concluded.