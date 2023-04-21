Russian air defenses intercept three US-made HIMARS rockets in Ukraine operation

MOSCOW, April 21. /TASS/. Russian air defense forces intercepted three rockets of the US-made HIMARS multiple launch rocket system and destroyed three Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles over the past day during the special military operation in Ukraine, Defense Ministry Spokesman Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkov reported on Friday.

"During the last 24-hour period, air defense capabilities intercepted three rockets of the HIMARS multiple launch rocket system. In addition, they destroyed three Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles in areas near the settlements of Opytnoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic, Reshetilovskoye in the Zaporozhye Region and Kakhovka in the Kherson Region," the spokesman said.

Russian forces neutralize four Ukrainian subversive groups in Kupyansk area

Russian forces struck Ukrainian army units in the Kupyansk area and neutralized four enemy subversive groups over the past day, Konashenkov reported.

"In the Kupyansk direction, operational/tactical and army aviation aircraft and artillery of the western battlegroup struck enemy units. The activity of four Ukrainian subversive/reconnaissance groups was thwarted," the spokesman said.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed a Ukrainian ammunition depot near Kislovka, the general said.

The strikes eliminated "over 60 Ukrainian personnel, an armored combat vehicle, three motor vehicles, a D-20 howitzer and an Akatsiya motorized artillery gun," Konashenkov reported.

Russian forces eliminate over 55 Ukrainian troops in Krasny Liman area

Russian combat aircraft and artillery struck Ukrainian army units in the Krasny Liman area, destroying over 55 enemy troops in the past day, Konashenkov reported.

"In the Krasny Liman direction, assault and army aviation aircraft and artillery from the battlegroup Center struck the Ukrainian army units in areas near the settlements of Chervonopopovka and Chervonaya Dibrova in the Lugansk People’s Republic, Grigorovka and Serebryanka in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the spokesman said.

The strikes "destroyed over 55 Ukrainian personnel, two armored combat vehicles, two pickup trucks, a D-20 howitzer and a Gvozdika self-propelled artillery gun" in that area in the past 24 hours, the general specified.

Russian forces destroy over 300 Ukrainian troops in Donetsk advance

Russian forces destroyed over 300 Ukrainian troops in their advance in the Donetsk area over the past day, Konashenkov reported.

"As many as 310 Ukrainian personnel, four armored combat vehicles, three motor vehicles, a Grad multiple rocket launcher, a Msta-B howitzer and a Gvozdika self-propelled artillery gun were destroyed [in the Donetsk direction] in the past 24 hours," the spokesman said.

Russian forces eliminate 90 Ukrainian troops in southern Donetsk, Zaporozhye areas

Russian forces eliminated roughly 90 Ukrainian troops in the southern Donetsk and Zaporozhye areas over the past day, Konashenkov reported.

In the southern Donetsk and Zaporozhye directions, artillery and heavy flamethrower systems from the battlegroup East inflicted damage on the enemy units in areas near the settlements of Ugledar and Prechistovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic and Chervonoye in the Zaporozhye Region, the spokesman specified.

"The enemy’s losses in those directions in the past 24 hours totaled as many as 90 Ukrainian personnel, two armored combat vehicles, three pickup trucks and a Msta-B howitzer," the general reported.

Russian forces destroy 10 Ukrainian troops in Kherson area

Russian combat aircraft and artillery struck Ukrainian army units in the Kherson area, destroying ten enemy troops over the past day, Konashenkov reported.

"In the Kherson direction, air and artillery strikes destroyed ten Ukrainian personnel and two motor vehicles," the spokesman said.

Russian forces wipe out two Ukrainian ammo depots in Zaporozhye area

Russian forces destroyed two Ukrainian ammunition depots in the Zaporozhye area over the past day, Konashenkov reported.

"In areas near the settlements of Gulyaipole and Poltavka in the Zaporozhye Region, two ammunition depots of the Ukrainian army’s 65th mechanized and 44th artillery brigades were destroyed," the spokesman said.

Russian forces destroy Ukrainian army’s fuel depot in DPR

Russian forces destroyed a fuel depot of the Ukrainian army in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) over the past day, Konashenkov reported.

"In the area of the settlement of Konstantinovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic, a depot storing fuel for Ukrainian military hardware was obliterated," the spokesman said.

During the last 24-hour period, operational/tactical and army aviation aircraft, missile troops and artillery of the Russian group of forces struck 94 Ukrainian artillery units at firing positions, manpower and military equipment in 135 areas, the general said.

In all, the Russian Armed Forces have destroyed 411 Ukrainian warplanes, 228 helicopters, 3,782 unmanned aerial vehicles, 415 surface-to-air missile systems, 8,773 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,091 multiple rocket launchers, 4,633 field artillery guns and mortars and 9,650 special military motor vehicles since the beginning of the special military operation in Ukraine, Konashenkov reported.