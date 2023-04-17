Russia, Brazil outline schedule to resume operation of bilateral institutions — Lavrov

BRASILIA, April 17. /TASS/. Moscow and Brasilia have outlined a schedule to resume the operation of bilateral institutions, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at a press conference following talks with his Brazilian counterpart Mauro Vieira on Monday.

"These institutions (a high-level commission and intergovernmental commissions - TASS) haven’t met for a while largely due to coronavirus restrictions. Today, we outlined a schedule that will allow us to resume their smooth operation and take stock of the issues and specific projects that require particular attention," the Russian top diplomat noted.

Lavrov highlighted the special role of bilateral institutions in strengthening relations of strategic partnership between Russia and Brazil. "First of all, it is the high-level commission, co-chaired by Russia’s prime minister and Brazil’s vice-president. The commission includes another two bodies, an intergovernmental commission on trade, economic, scientific and technical cooperation and a commission on political issues," he specified.