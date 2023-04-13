Russian forces destroy 300 Ukrainian troops in Donetsk advance, top brass reports

MOSCOW, April 13. /TASS/. Russian forces destroyed around 300 Ukrainian troops in their advance in the Donetsk area over the past day during the special military operation in Ukraine, Defense Ministry Spokesman Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkov reported on Thursday.

"The enemy’s losses in the Donetsk direction in the past 24 hours totaled 300 Ukrainian troops, an infantry fighting vehicle, six armored combat vehicles, two motor vehicles, a D-20 howitzer, and also a Gvozdika motorized artillery system," the spokesman said.

Operational/tactical aircraft, missile troops and artillery of the Russian southern battlegroup struck the amassed Ukrainian manpower and equipment in areas near the settlements of Kalinovka, Nikolayevka and Stupochki in the Donetsk People’s Republic, the general added.