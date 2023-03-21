Mishustin accepts Xi Jinping’s invitation to visit China

MOSCOW, March 21. /TASS/. Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin plans to travel to China at the invitation of Chinese President Xi Jinping, Boris Belyakov, a spokesman for the prime minister, told TASS on Tuesday.

"Mikhail Vladimirovich Mishustin has accepted the invitation from Chinese President Mr. Xi Jinping to visit China," the spokesman said.

Earlier on Tuesday, Xi Jinping met with Mishustin at the Russian cabinet building and invited him to visit China as soon as possible to establish closer ties with China’s new Prime Minister Li Qiang. The Chinese leader also said that the day before he had invited Russian President Vladimir Putin to travel to China at a time of his choice later this year.

The Chinese president is paying a state visit to Russia on March 20-22. On Monday he held a one-on-one meeting with Putin that lasted about 4 1/2 hours. Talks are scheduled to continue in the Kremlin in the second half of the day on Tuesday.