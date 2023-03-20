Russia, China contribute to strengthening multipolar world, says Putin

MOSCOW, March 20. /TASS/. The relations between Moscow and Beijing contribute to strengthening the multipolar world, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting with Chinese leader Xi Jinping on Monday.

"As a whole, our interaction on the international scene undoubtedly contributes to strengthening the fundamental principles of the world order and the multipolar system," the Russian leader stressed.

Both countries have a lot of issues to discuss in the sphere of economic interaction as well, Putin said.

"Tomorrow we will be able to talk about that with the participation of our partners and counterparts. Today I am glad that you have deemed it possible to find time and come in the evening to talk calmly on all the issues of interest for us in an informal and friendly atmosphere," the Russian president said.

"You are welcome," Putin said, greeting his Chinese counterpart.

Putin and Xi Jinping will hold their basic talks on March 21 with the participation of delegations from both countries.