US, its satellites fan tensions on Korean Peninsula – Russia’s ambassador to DPRK

SEOUL, March 18. /TASS/. The United States and its allies are exacerbating tensions on the Korean Peninsula with their military exercises, while Russia supports the DPRK and considers its retaliatory measures quite reasonable, Russia’s ambassador to Pyongyang, Alexander Matsegora, said on the embassy’s page on a social network.

"Russia supported Pyongyang's call addressed to the international community for opposing provocations by the United States and its satellites, which, by their aggressive actions, including large-scale exercises and the build-up of strategic offensive weapons in the region and confrontational rhetoric are escalating tensions on the Korean Peninsula, bringing it to an extremely dangerous point and forcing the DPRK to take reasonable countermeasures," the ambassador said on Friday.

On March 17, a reception was held in Pyongyang on the occasion of the 74th anniversary of the agreement on economic and cultural cooperation between the Soviet Union and the DPRK. This document became the first "international act" the DPRK signed, the diplomats said. Matsegora stressed that it was "the first equitable treaty concluded by Korea in many centuries."

The event was attended by officials from a number of North Korean governing bodies and agencies, including the Foreign Ministry and Economy Ministry.

Matsegora said that Russia was "in the same trench" with the DPRK in the struggle for "a new, just world order, free from US diktat." He thanked the "Korean friends" for their "unconditional support at the current difficult stage, where Russia has entered into an open confrontation with the US and NATO-backed fascist stooges on the territory of Ukraine.".