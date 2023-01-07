Kiev panders to NATO’s interests, betraying Ukrainian people — key Russian MP

MOSCOW, January 7. /TASS/. Ukrainian officials admitted that they place NATO’s interests above those of their own people without consulting them, and this betrays Ukrainians, Chairman of the Russian State Duma Committee on Foreign Affairs Leonid Slutsky told TASS on Saturday, commenting on remarks by Ukrainian Defense Minister Alexey Reznikov that the Ukrainian people are fulfilling a mission of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization.

"A very dubious ‘achievement.’ Clearly, nobody has asked the Ukrainians whether they want to serve as a human shield in NATO’s interests or whether they consented to the collective West trying to weaken Russia until the last Ukrainian," the lawmaker said.

According to him, "Kiev places the interests of the North Atlantic alliance above the national ones." "This is nothing but an all-out betrayal of their own people," the legislator concluded.

In an interview with the 1+1 TV channel, the Ukrainian defense minister said that Ukraine was fulfilling "a NATO's mission" and the alliance had to supply it with arms. He added that, according to Western politicians, Ukraine served as a shield "protecting the entire civilized world, the entire West.".