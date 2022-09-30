US does not care about Europe facing dark and cold winter — Russian envoy

UNITED NATIONS, October 1. /TASS/. The United States does not care that Europe is in for a dark and cold winter, Russian Permanent Representative to the United Nations Vasily Nebenzya said at a UN Security Council meeting dedicated to an act of sabotage against the Nord Stream gas pipelines.

"The US is hastily moving European production facilities amid an energy crisis, it’s getting advanced personnel, technologies and production resources, that is, everything that has facilitated the united Europe’s development for decades," the envoy noted.

"European residents are left alone with their problems. However, no one overseas cares that Europe is in for a very dark, cold and long winter," Nebenzya added.

If an investigation into an act of sabotage against the Nord Stream pipelines is conducted without Russia, questions will arise about its impartiality, Nebenzya told.

"I was asking questions [at the meeting]. We are not a court here to decide who is to blame. Besides, there was not yet an investigation, but any investigation that would be conducted cannot by definition be with Russia absent in it because Russia is the owner of the pipeline, Russia is the most interested party. If somebody thinks that they can investigate excluding Russia from the investigation, I think that we have reasons to doubt about the objectivity of that investigation," Nebenzya pointed out.