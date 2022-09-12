Chechnya head announces return of elite special units to special operation zone

GROZNY, September 12. /TASS/. Elite units from Russia's Republic of Chechnya headed by Adam Delimkhanov have returned to the special military operation zone in Ukraine after being given a rest, Chechya head Ramzan Kadyrov announced on his Telegram channel on Monday.

"My dear brother, Hero of Russia, Russian State Duma Deputy Adam Delimkhanov, who heads the units from the Chechen Republic, began achieving tasks of the special military operation in Ukraine and the DPR (Donetsk People’s Republic - TASS)," he wrote.

He added that earlier, after the liberation of Mariupol, Severodonetsk, Lisichansk, Popasnaya and other cities, the elite fighters went to rest, and now returned to the front line.

"Previously I always told you to wait for good news, and after my words you always got it. So now, be patient and expect great results from the front lines from our fighters. They [the results] will definitely come!" Kadyrov concluded.