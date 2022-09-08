Third-country intelligence possibly assisted in attack at Russian embassy in Kabul

MOSCOW, September 8. /TASS/. Intelligence services of third countries could have assisted in the terror attack at the Russian embassy in Kabul, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said during a briefing Thursday.

"According to the available information, the ISIS terror group [outlawed in Russia - TASS], which carried out the terror attack, could have been assisted by representatives of third country intelligence agencies," she said.

Zakharova noted that provocations will not affect the constructive dialogue between Moscow and Kabul, "regardless of detractors’ efforts."

On September 5, Russian Foreign Ministry announced that an unidentified militant detonated an improvised explosive device in direct proximity of the entrance to Russian embassy’s consular department, killing two employees of the embassy in Kabul. The Ministry noted that the embassy stays in close contact with Afghan intelligence agencies.