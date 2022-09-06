Russia won’t engage in media wars but defends its information space — MFA

VLADIVOSTOK, September 6. /TASS/. Russia isn’t going to engage in media wars but is protecting its information space, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told reporters on Tuesday.

"We are not going to engage in media wars," she said on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum. "But we are definitely protecting our information space and developing what is considered as traditional journalism and conventional news media and modern-day mass communications media."

According to Zakharova, given the conditions of the West’s monopoly on many large media resources, Russia may be shut out of "the global media environment."

"We can really be excluded from this global media environment just because they (the West - TASS) are monopolies. A monopoly in principle is not good, and in the media environment it is dangerous," she said.

The diplomat said that in order to avoid that situation in Russia, it’s necessary to develop domestic media platforms and resources. "The niche that US Internet monopolies occupy in our media landscape should be provided for the development of domestic video hosting and digital platforms. We have long seen on our Russian digital platforms how important it is to cultivate this segment, so this area needs to be fully developed by leaps and bounds," she said.