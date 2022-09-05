US plans to provide military products to Ukraine for several more years — Russian envoy

MOSCOW, September 5. /TASS/. Washington plans to provide the Kiev regime with military products for several more years, Russian Ambassador to Washington Anatoly Antonov said in an interview for Rossiyskaya Gazeta, published Monday.

"By the way, calls become increasingly frequent in the local political research circles for more scrupulous monitoring of military aid for Kiev. In particular, we are talking about distribution of orders within the recently approved record-large aid package worth $2.98 billion. This step of the [US] Administration proves that Washington plans to provide Ukraine with a constant stream of military products for several more years," he pointed out.

Antonov noted that the US’ actions "bring peace farther instead of closer."

"US enterprises produce weapons for Nazi and terrorist militias, who deliberately shell residential areas of cities of Donbass, as well as Zaporozhye, Kharkov and Kherson regions," he underscored.

In this regard, the envoy noted that the US Administration "failed to bring peace and security to Afghanistan and investigations into feasibility of extreme military expenses for the campaign are still going on."

Antonov noted that the US regularly creates conflicts and hotbeds of tensions across the world.

"Meanwhile, one must remember that the US military-industrial complex never stands idle. The US creates hotbeds of tensions and instability in various parts of the world with enviable regularity, which Pentagon’s contractors cynically benefit from," the envoy said, providing Iraq, Libya, Syria and Yugoslavia as examples.