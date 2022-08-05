Bulgaria’s expulsion of Russian diplomats seriously harms bilateral relations — statement

MOSCOW, August 5. /TASS/. Russia believes that Bulgaria’s expulsion of Russian diplomats significantly harms the relations between the two countries and indicates further degradation of the West, Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement Friday.

"We believe that such actions not only significantly damage the traditional ties between our countries, and violate the rights of our compatriots, who were stripped of access to consular services, but also indicate further degradation of the collective West, which is ready to sacrifice the interests of its partners just to harm Russia," the Ministry said.

"The unconditional following of this destructive line by the official Sofia is regrettable," the Ministry added.