Kremlin emphasizes operation in Ukraine to end once all its goals achieved

MOSCOW, July 18. /TASS/. There is no clear time frame for Russia’s special operation in Ukraine, it will be over when all its goals are attained, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in an interview with the Iranian state-run broadcaster.

"We don’t have any doubts that the special military operation will be over once all its goals are achieved. There is no clear time frame, and the main thing is the effective implementation of this operation," he stressed in the interview aired by the Rossiya-24 TV channel on Monday.

The Kremlin official also reiterated remarks by Russian President Vladimir Putin who "repeatedly emphasized that our armed forces have clear orders by the commander-in-chief to avoid damage to civilian infrastructure and casualties among civilians." "This is why the [Russian] Armed Forces are operating very carefully, using high-precision weapons and avoiding any strikes on civilian infrastructure. This, unfortunately, cannot be said about the Ukrainian side, especially about nationalist battalions and units who are capable of anything," Putin’s press secretary pointed out.