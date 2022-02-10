Establishing peace in Ukraine not part of NATO’s plan — Russian diplomat

MOSCOW, February 10. /TASS/. Russia has no intention of invading Ukraine but the West is unwilling to hear that because establishing peace in Ukraine is not what NATO is interested in, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko said in an interview with TASS.

"The situation has become completely absurd. We have repeatedly stated at various levels that we have no plans to ‘invade’ or ‘attack’ Ukraine," he pointed out. "However, the West, and the Ukrainians too, are reluctant to hear what we say. Clearly, establishing peace in Ukraine is not part of NATO’s plans," Rudenko emphasized.

The senior diplomat also noted that nearly everything that Western countries were doing in terms of the Ukraine issue was aimed "at ensuring the so-called ‘containment’ of Russia and undermining our defense capabilities and economic development." "Many steps are taken to set Slavic peoples against each other and prevent close cooperation between former Soviet countries as it would lead to the strengthening of our positions, including economic ones, on the international stage," Rudenko stressed. "At the same time, few in the West are concerned about Ukraine and the wellbeing of its people," he added.