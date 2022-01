MOSCOW, January 18. /TASS/. A visit by Argentina’s President Alberto Fernandez to Russia is in the works, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists on Tuesday.

"Indeed, a visit of the Argentine president is being prepared," the Kremlin official said.

Earlier, the presidential administration of the South American republic reported that Fernandez would visit Moscow on February 3 to meet with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin.