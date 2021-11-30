Vietnamese, Russian presidents discuss cooperation in defense, energy sectors — agency

HANOI, November 30. /TASS/. Vietnamese and Russian Presidents, Nguyen Xuan Phuc and Vladimir Putin, discussed issues of bilateral cooperation in a range of areas, including defense and security, trade and economy, and energy, the Vietnam News Agency reported on Tuesday.

The Vietnamese president is currently on an official visit to Russia from November 29 to December 2.

"The two heads of state praised the cooperation between Vietnam and Russia in the area of defense and security," it said. "The two countries have achieved many important results in the development of their partnership, deepened a robust political relationship and reaffirmed their determination to make economic cooperation an important pillar in Vietnam-Russia relations."

The two leaders reiterated that cooperation in the energy sector is one of the key pillars of the comprehensive partnership between Vietnam and Russia and is beneficial for both sides. The presidents stressed the importance of further cooperation both on the Vietnam Shelf and in Russia in conformity with international law. Nguyen Xuan Phuc and Vladimir Putin agreed to speed up the implementation of the project for the construction of a nuclear science and technology center in Vietnam.

The presidents also praised cooperation between the two countries in such traditional areas as education, professional training, science and technology, culture and tourism, information and communications technologies.