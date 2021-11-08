US special envoy for Afghanistan to visit Moscow on November 15 — Russian diplomat

MOSCOW, November 8. /TASS/. US new Special Representative for Afghanistan Thomas West will pay a working visit to Moscow on November 15, Russian presidential envoy for Afghanistan and director of the foreign ministry’s second Asia department, Zamir Kabulov, told TASS on Monday.

"I confirm," he said.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in October that during a telephone conversation with his Russian counterpart, Zamir Kabulov, West said he wanted to come to Russia to establish contact with the Russian side.