Iranian expert expects Putin-Biden summit to help improve Russia-US relations

TEHRAN, June 17. /TASS/. The Geneva meeting between Presidents Vladimir Putin of Russia and Joe Biden of the United States can help ease tensions between the two countries, academic council member at the Institute for Iran-Eurasia Studies Hassan Beheshtipour told TASS.

"The meeting is important for relations between the two countries because it is a step if not to resolving then to mitigating bilateral issues," he pointed out, adding: "However, one meeting won’t make it possible to solve all problems."

The expert emphasized that "the meeting can influence regional issues, including problems in Ukraine and the situation in the Caucasus." "The Iran nuclear deal is another important topic on which the US and Russia maintain dialogue and seek common ground. The revival of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action is in the interests of both Moscow and Washington, as well as all other signatory countries," he added.

The summit, initiated by Washington, took place in the Swiss city of Geneva on Wednesday.