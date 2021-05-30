United Russia party will start summing up preliminary results of primaries on Sunday

MOSCOW, May 30. /TASS/. On Sunday, the United Russia party will connect the blockchain encryption key as part of preliminary voting (or primaries) for the selection of party candidates for the September elections to the State Duma, the lower house of parliament.

United Russia’s Chairman Dmitry Medvedev will take part in the procedure, which will make it possible to start summing up the results of the primaries.

According to the party's press service, "Dmitry Medvedev will take part in the procedure for connecting the electronic encryption key of the United Russia preliminary voting blockchain. It will take place on May 30 at 21:00 Moscow time. By this time, the party's in-person and electronic preliminary voting will be completed all over the country."

The press service explained that after connecting the parts of the electronic encryption key, the blockchain itself will be published on the pg.er.ru website, from that moment the counting of votes will start, which everyone can watch.

"In addition, any voter will be able to check his ballot using an individual electronic key, which is not available to the organizers of the procedure," the party said.

Preliminary voting of United Russia

United Russia is the only party that has been conducting preliminary voting for almost 10 years to select candidates for elections at various levels; participation in it is mandatory for nomination from the party.

The nomination of candidates for the primaries started on March 15 and ended on May 14. In total, more than 5,500 people registered for the preliminary voting for the Duma elections.

Any party member or non-party member could become a candidate in the preliminary ballot. However rather serious requirements were imposed on the candidates: for example, they should not own financial assets abroad and have a criminal record, they are subject to the clauses of the party charter on the need to comply with ethical standards.

This year, preliminary voting takes place from May 24 to May 30. Preliminary voting takes place exclusively in electronic form in 43 regions of Russia, another 42 regions provide for a mixed form of voting.

Primaries by personal attendance will be held on May 30, for this purpose the party will open more than 45,500 polling stations in compliance with the sanitary requirements established in each specific region. Voting at the polling stations will take place from 08:00 to 20:00 local time.

The results of the preliminary voting should be announced by June 1. The list of candidates for the elections will be approved by the party congress, which will be held on June 19.

The election to the Russian State Duma will be held on September 19 simultaneously with regional and municipal elections.