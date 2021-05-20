Containment of Russia to continue since it is unwanted by opponents, Putin says

NOVO-OGARYOVO, May 20. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin is confident that the containment of Russia will continue since many opponents simply don’t need a country like this.

"No matter what we do, no matter how we try to satisfy the appetites of those who are attempting to contain us, still, the containment will continue, because to many of our opponents, let’s call them this, a country like Russia is simply not needed," the head of state asserted at a meeting of the Russian Pobeda (Victory) Organizing Committee on Thursday.

"Yet it is needed to us, needed to our people, the citizens of the Russian Federation. And we will do everything not only in order to preserve [it] but also to reinforce it, make it stronger," Putin added.

According to the president, in order to achieve this strategic goal it is necessary to "do everything in order to preserve the memory of what was going on in the preceding years, the memory of those who defended our Motherland."

The head of state noted the importance of movements searching for the remains of soldiers, activities on reviving the memory of the defenders of the Motherland, adding that sometimes this work has a certain degree of danger.