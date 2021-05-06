Venezuelan own system of restrictions proves effective, Russian ambassador says

MOSCOW, May 6. /TASS/. A system of restrictive and quarantine measures developed in Venezuela has proved its effectiveness, Russian Ambassador to Caracas Sergei Melik-Bagdasarov told TASS on Thursday.

"Venezuela managed to keep the COVID-19 situation under control thanks to a robust state healthcare system and its own know-how. It is difficult to imagine a safer destination in South America in terms of the pandemic," he said.

The ambassador explained that such a system involves a week of a lighter quarantine following the first seven days of a strict quarantine. "All stores are open in the country, there is an opportunity for public events, albeit, also in a restricted format," the diplomat added.