Putin, Erdogan agree to carry on support of Libya’s Government of National Unity

MOSCOW, May 5. /TASS/. Russia and Turkey will continue to support the efforts of the Government of National Unity in Libya, considering the interests of the main political forces and regions of the country, the Kremlin press service informed on Wednesday on the outcomes of a phone call between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

"During the discussion of the situation in Libya, [the presidents] agreed to continue supporting the efforts of the Government of National Unity to strengthen the country’s unity taking into consideration the interests of the main political forces and regions," the message says.