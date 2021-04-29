Kremlin laughs off US claims of global leadership as leftover from past eras

MOSCOW, April 29. /TASS/. Washington’s comments about its willingness to lead other countries are nothing but bygones from past eras, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Channel One’s Great Game show.
"The statements that America is ready to lead the entire world most likely are a leftover of the past decade. The legacy of the unipolar world," he said, when asked how it would be better to deal with the US, which is weakening but still acts as an aggressive country.
Multipolar world
Russian President Vladimir Putin is the supporter of equitable cooperation between countries, Dmitry Peskov said.
"The world is multipolar after all. And President Putin is more of a supporter of equitable cooperation than the one following someone's lead," the Kremlin press secretary said.
The Russian leader stands for "participating in various formats of joint cooperation in the interests of peoples of all the countries," Peskov pointed out.
"Perhaps, this is much closer to President Putin and the Russian Federation after all," the Kremlin spokesman said.