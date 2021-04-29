Kremlin laughs off US claims of global leadership as leftover from past eras

MOSCOW, April 29. /TASS/. Washington’s comments about its willingness to lead other countries are nothing but bygones from past eras, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Channel One’s Great Game show.

"The statements that America is ready to lead the entire world most likely are a leftover of the past decade. The legacy of the unipolar world," he said, when asked how it would be better to deal with the US, which is weakening but still acts as an aggressive country.

Multipolar world

Russian President Vladimir Putin is the supporter of equitable cooperation between countries, Dmitry Peskov said.