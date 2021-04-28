Putin, Biden to discuss cyber security at summit, says Russian envoy

MOSCOW, April 28. /TASS/. The international information security will be a topic for discussions at the summit between Russian and US Presidents Vladimir Putin and Joe Biden as well as the expert dialogue, Russian Special Presidential Envoy for International Cyber Security Cooperation Andrei Krutskikh told reporters on Wednesday.
"I can very confidently suggest that the topic of information security is so interesting for the United States and us, it is such a priority in our relations that we can undeniably think with great confidence that it will be among topics for negotiations between us and Americans at the highest level when they take place and even more so at the expert level," he said.
On September 25, 2020, Putin put forward a whole range of proposals on cooperation in the cyber security sphere between Russia and the US as well as in the broader world.
Putin and Biden had a phone call on April 13. The White House reported that Biden suggested a Russian-American summit in a third country in the coming months. The US leader later pointed out that he proposed a summer meeting in Europe to his Russian counterpart. On Monday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov informed that the summit between the presidents is being planned for summer months, however, the precise date and location are still to be determined.