Putin, Biden to discuss cyber security at summit, says Russian envoy

MOSCOW, April 28. /TASS/. The international information security will be a topic for discussions at the summit between Russian and US Presidents Vladimir Putin and Joe Biden as well as the expert dialogue, Russian Special Presidential Envoy for International Cyber Security Cooperation Andrei Krutskikh told reporters on Wednesday.

"I can very confidently suggest that the topic of information security is so interesting for the United States and us, it is such a priority in our relations that we can undeniably think with great confidence that it will be among topics for negotiations between us and Americans at the highest level when they take place and even more so at the expert level," he said.