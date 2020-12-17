Russia to suspend deportation of foreigners until June 15, 2021 — ministry

MOSCOW, December 17. /TASS/. As stipulated by Russian President Vladimir Putin’s decree, Russia will suspend the process of deporting foreigners and stateless persons until June 15, 2021, due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, the Russian Interior Ministry’s press service told TASS.

According to earlier reports, Putin extended until June 15, 2021 the temporary measures to regulate the legal status of foreign citizens and stateless persons in Russia in connection with the novel coronavirus infection. The decree was published by Russia’s official database of legislative information on Thursday.

In line with the decree, foreigners will not have to renew documents for their temporary stay in Russia. This includes extending visas, registering at a place of temporary stay until a certain deadline, renewing temporary and permanent residence documents such as residence permits.

Besides, during this period no decisions will be made regarding deportation, repatriation or handover to another country of foreigners and stateless persons.

Also, relevant governmental agencies will make no decisions on reducing the period of temporary stay in Russia and on stripping a person of the refugee status or temporary asylum, as well as on revoking previously issued visas, work permissions, patents and residence permits.

The only exception will be made for foreigners and stateless persons who are released from a prison, violate border regulations, pose a threat to Russia’s national security, promote a violent upheaval, support terrorists and take part in unsanctioned rallies.

Starting from March 15, 2021, the treaty will not be applicable to residents of countries that restored regular transportation links with Russia by December 15. If transportation services with a foreign country resume after December 15, 2020, those regulations will still be applicable to its citizens for a period of 90 days after the resumption.