Over 200 Syrians leave Rukban refugee camp in past day: Russian reconciliation center

MOSCOW, November 13./TASS/. Evacuation of refugees from Rukban camp in Syria has been resumed, with over 200 people leaving it in the past 24 hours, Alexander Grinkevich, deputy chief of the Russian Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Parties in Syria, said on Friday.

"As many as 203 people left for the territory under control of the government of the Syrian Arab Republic through the Jleb checkpoint, among them were 59 women and 96 children," Grinkevich said

He also said that Russia reported 31 episodes in the past 24 hours in which Idlib de-escalation zone was shelled by militants from terrorist group Jabhat al-Nusra (outlawed in Russia). In particular, the provinces of Idlib, Hama, Aleppo and Latakia came under fire, he specified. No shelling was reported in the past day from illegal armed units under control of Turkey.

"The Russian reconciliation center urges commanders of illegal armed units to give up on armed provocation and embark on the path of a peaceful settlement in the areas they control," Grinkevich stressed.

The Russian reconciliation center continues to fulfill assigned tasks after the completion of the military campaign in Syria. The center’s officers regularly travel around the country's liberated areas to assess the humanitarian situation. The main efforts of the Russian military are now focused on assistance to the refugees returning to their homes and evacuation of civilians from de-escalation zones.