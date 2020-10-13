US policy undermines international law, trust in international organizations, says Lavrov

MOSCOW, October 13. /TASS/. The United States is not intending to limit its freedom of actions on the world arena and follow rules that are dictated by international treaties and multilateral organizations, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Tuesday.

"The US simply does not want to comply with any treaties that in any way lay restrictions on Washington’s freedom of actions on the global arena, be it economic, trade, investment or any other sphere," he underlined. "The instruments used are evident: sanctions, threats and ultimatums."

The top diplomat believes that the US policy is a universal clear reason behind the fact that international institutions are losing their efficiency. "The US first pulled out of the Anti·Ballistic Missile Treaty, followed by a relatively long period when there was a pause and then a knocking down of all arms control, non-proliferation and disarmament instruments ensued - the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty (INF Treaty), the Open Skies Treaty, and now the Measures for the Further Reduction and Limitation of Strategic Offensive Arms (New START) is next," he explained. "This is about the international law basis which provided stability, unequivocally deemed as good rather than evil by practically the whole international community."

As another example of the US destructive policy, Lavrov emphasized Washington’s treatment of international multilateral bodies. "They are the UN, specialized agencies created by it and, of course, the Bretton Woods institutions - the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank Group," he noted.

"The US already quit UNESCO, the World Health Organization and the UN Human Rights Council," Lavrov continued. "I think that they are scrupulously and seriously studying possibilities to exit the World Trade Organization, filibustering the staffing of the [WTO] Dispute Settlement Body, therefore, preventing this body from reaching a quorum necessary to resolve disputes on the WTO and the General Agreement on Tariffs and Trade basis.".