Senior Russian diplomat, Iranian ambassador discuss Iran nuclear deal

MOSCOW, October 9. /TASS/. Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov and Iranian Ambassador to Russia Kazem Jalali have discussed at a meeting the situation around the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) on Iran’s nuclear program, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Friday.

"[The two sides] exchanged views on the situation around the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action on the Iranian nuclear program. They highlighted the importance of further coordination of efforts of all its parties for the sustainable implementation of the agreement in accordance with UN Security Council Resolution 2231," the ministry said.

The sides also discussed some other issues of mutual interest, the Foreign Ministry noted.

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif earlier said following talks with Russia’s top diplomat Sergey Lavrov that Russia played a key role in preserving the JCPOA. In turn, the Russian foreign minister noted that Tehran continued constructive cooperation with the IAEA within the framework of its obligations.